Gov. Pete Ricketts and University of Nebraska President Ted Carter expressed their commitment to safely conducting face-to-face courses on each of the university system campuses this fall in a Tuesday press conference.
Accommodations are planned and will be made for students who test positive for COVID-19, Carter said, and the university has plans in place to deliver meals and coursework to students in designated locations to allow for proper self-isolation.
The university’s faculty members have been working two, three or four times as much as normal during this time in developing online parallels to each of their courses for students who are either unable to attend classes or simply don’t feel comfortable in a face-to-face learning environment, Carter said.
The university also has been actively limiting classroom sizes; Carter expressed that a class with 40 students, for example, would be limited to as few as 15-20 students. Dining hall seating also will be limited, and various takeout options will be available.
Carter said the university is better-positioned than many other schools because each of its campuses is spread out over large areas, making it easier to keep people at a safe distance. The university has roughly 51,000 students and 16,000 faculty and staff members at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, University of Nebraska at Omaha, University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
In May, the university’s flagship campus in Lincoln announced that it would start classes online for one week on Aug. 17 and then transition to in-person learning for the rest of the fall semester, starting Aug. 24. The semester will be shortened, and scheduled to end before Thanksgiving.
Another issue the university has addressed is the difficulty for students with hearing troubles to read the lips of instructors and classmates. The university’s Services for Students with Disabilities will offer clear face shields to colleges and offices across campus, free of charge for any student, faculty or staff member. Requests for clear masks may be made on the university’s COVID-19 Wellness Supplies website.
“We will be prepared for any situation if a faculty member or student tests positive,” Carter said.
Ricketts began the press conference by highlighting the success the state has had in limiting the spread of the coronavirus, resulting in the reopening of most businesses across Nebraska. Increased testing and accessibility to personal protective equipment are keys to the university system’s ability to conduct face-to-face courses during the fall semester, he said.
Carter offered his appreciation to Ricketts for the work he and the state have done in working with the University of Nebraska and the Nebraska Department of Education in coming up with a safe plan to return students to campus.
“We would not be as well prepared this fall without the State of Nebraska,” Carter said.
Carter discussed the value of a postsecondary education and how face-to-face learning is critical to a student’s maturation. Carter noted that a face-to-face learning experience would significantly enhance students’ emotional, social, intellectual and moral growth. Zoom meetings and other methods of conducting remote learning simply don’t offer the same experience, he said.
The university’s administration has been in constant contact with experts at UNMC as to what necessary steps need to be taken to properly execute face-to-face learning, according to Carter, and the university will be using real data in real time throughout the fall semester to determine whether the entire semester will be conducted face-to-face or eventually move to a virtual platform.
Students and faculty will be required to wear masks in classrooms and in other areas of campus where social distancing is difficult. Students are encouraged to download the 1-Check COVID app and answer a series of questions to assess their likelihood of having COVID-19.
The app issues a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guides individuals toward specific steps to meet their needs. These steps include monitoring of symptoms, contacting one’s local health care clinic, determining whether testing is needed, going to the nearest emergency facility or calling 911.
Carter also expressed appreciation to the campus chancellors — Ronnie Green at UNL, Doug Kristensen at the UNK and Jeffrey Gold at the UNO and UNMC — for their dedication to planning safe ways for each campus to conduct face-to-face courses. Specific health protocols can be found on each campus’ website, Carter said.
Carter, who was confirmed by the university’s board of regents as the system’s eighth president last December, said students’ desire to have face-to-face learning further solidified the university’s commitment to have students on campus. Carter said that in a survey conducted by the university, approximately 80% of students expressed that they prefer face-to-face learning over remote learning.
“As a father of three college-age students, I agree with President Carter that it’s something the students want,” Ricketts said. “Parents want their kids to have the college experience, too.”
Carter was sworn in as the university’s new president in January, just a few months before the pandemic forced widespread closures in Nebraska and the rest of the country. The university closed its campuses in April as the pandemic worsened.
The campuses also shifted to online classes during the spring semester to try to keep the virus from spreading.
Nebraska’s community colleges are taking similar steps. For instance, Northeast Community College in Norfolk announced in June that it will offer a combination of small, socially distanced on-campus classes and online instruction.
They also expect to take a leading role in training people who lost their jobs because of the pandemic, said Greg Adams, executive director of the Nebraska Community College Association.
The state has set aside $16 million in federal coronavirus aid to help pay those educational costs. Ricketts said community colleges will administer the program and distribute the money in the form of scholarships for people going into high-demand jobs.
“We need to get (people who lost their jobs) back in the workforce as quickly as we can,” Adams told The Associated Press.
Carter noted, for example, that various dance and music courses are difficult to conduct virtually, and the reopening of the Lied Center offers the opportunity for students in the arts field to get a full learning experience.
Ricketts and Carter also discussed the lingering question of whether college sports will take place in Nebraska this fall, and each expressed desire to have some sort of college sports season.
“We remain optimistic we’ll have sports in the state of Nebraska,” Carter said. “I want to see sports back, and I will be along with all of you cheering on the Huskers, Lopers and Mavericks.”