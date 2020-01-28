University's roots 'run deep across this state'

In “Prairie University: A History of the University of Nebraska,” Husker teaching luminary Robert E. Knoll provides what is considered the definitive history of the institution, spotlighting its birth as a land-grant university in the late 1860s.
"The impetus for chartering the university was the federal offer of free land," wrote Knoll, a Shakespeare scholar who taught at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for more than 40 years. He details how, through the Morrill Act of 1862 and the Nebraska Enabling Act of 1864, Nebraska state officials acquired nearly 135,000 acres of unclaimed land from the federal government for free. The state then leased or sold that land, using the earnings to help establish the University of Nebraska.
But until this year, details about those original parcels of land — including where they were located, how much they were sold for and who now owns them — have been a mystery. As part of the university's 150th anniversary celebration this year, Nebraska Extension launched Nebraska Land-Grant Connects, a project aimed at investigating the university's land-grant history and honoring the families who now own those original parcels, most of which are in Northeast Nebraska.
"The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's roots run deep across this state," said Chuck Hibberd, a 1977 UNL graduate who is dean and director of Nebraska Extension. "Through Land-Grant Connects, we're exploring that history and celebrating those who live on the land that played such a key role in the beginning of our story, whom we continue to serve today."
Throughout the summer, Extension honored current landowners at 13 county fairs and the Nebraska State Fair, presenting them with celebratory red-and-white signs to place on their properties. The initiative also has a website, landgrant.unl.edu, featuring summaries of UNL's land-grant history, student-written stories about current landowners and an interactive map of the original parcels.
None of it would have been possible, though, without hours of tedious, behind-the-scenes work from a dedicated team of Nebraska alumni.
Together with Hibberd, Jane Schuchardt (a 1974 graduates) envisioned the project in spring 2018 after hearing of a similar endeavor at Iowa State University. Before retiring in 2016, Schuchardt spent much of her career in Washington, D.C., providing leadership for Extension at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. After she returned to Elgin, she found that researching her alma mater's land-grant history was a natural fit.
"The bulk of my career involved national-level jobs with land-grant universities across the country," Schuchardt said. "When my husband and I moved back to the farm, I wanted to shift my volunteerism to my home university. The project is out of my love for and commitment to UNL."
Hibberd and Schuchardt devised a plan to bring the project to life, including the hiring of a student worker to comb through historical records.
As fate would have it, that student ended up being none other than Knoll's granddaughter, Anya Graubard, who graduated last May with an anthropology degree. Though Graubard, a native of Cambridge, Mass., never set out to expand on her grandfather's work documenting the university's land-grant history, her efforts were a driving force in bringing Land-Grant Connects to fruition.
It started as a run-of-the-mill job search for Graubard, then a college senior. She was scrolling through postings when a listing from Nebraska Extension caught her eye: it called for an anthropology student, and it involved university history. Her interest piqued, Graubard met with Hibberd, and he hired her as the project's undergraduate researcher.
That kicked off hours of tedious work for Graubard. She knew, based on her grandfather's book and other documents, that she was initially searching for information about roughly 90,000 acres of land associated with the Morrill Act. An archivist at the Nebraska State Historical Society pulled a cartful of potentially relevant books and records for her to start with. But beyond that, Graubard had no clear direction for what she was looking for — if it even existed.
"There was an aspect of it that was like, 'Is this going to be able to even work?’ ” Graubard recalled. "Dr. Hibberd had said from the beginning, maybe it's not feasible. He didn't know what to expect."
Despite the uncertainty, Graubard enjoyed the work. She would take a city bus to a branch of the historical society — a climate-controlled warehouse on North 27th Street next to Walmart — pop on her headphones and immerse herself in 20-pound volumes and handwritten ledgers from the mid-1800s.
"It was absolute silence over there," she said. "A lot of the books were super dusty — they even have aprons to use because book dust can get all over you. I was sitting at a desk, with a giant book in front of me, going page by page to find what I was looking for."
After about a month, Graubard had compiled roughly 600 potentially relevant entries. But after discussions with Schuchardt, it became clear this wasn't the right information. In their research, the pair kept seeing references to two "clear lists," a set of documents that apparently contained the key details about the land-grant parcels. They deduced these lists were the vital piece to the puzzle — but despite hours of digging, the team couldn't find them.
That is, until Graubard took a second look at a small, frayed folder on the cart. Though she had initially set it aside, she opened it in a Hail Mary. Inside were the two lists.
"It was such a 'eureka' moment," Graubard said. "I called Jane and said, 'It all lines up! The acreages line up!' It was so amazing."
That finding unlocked the project's potential. Graubard created a database cataloging the parcels described in the lists, and verified through online and handwritten county records that those acreages did, in fact, help found the university. She also used public records to figure out who owns the parcels today, paving the way for Nebraska Extension to contact and honor the families.
Schuchardt said that to her knowledge, none of the families were previously aware of the link. "The best part was the absolute glee and excitement you got from these landowners, when they understood that the land they own helped establish UNL. They were just thrilled."
Wanda Philips, for example, had always believed her paternal grandfather established the 160-acre family farm in Randolph as a homesteader — a person who gained ownership of land after working it for five years.
The 88-year-old was stunned when the university wrote to her to explain the tie between the university and the land on which she was born.
“I had no idea that my grandfather paid $8,000 for that farm in 1906,” said Philips, who now lives in an assisted living facility near Akron, Iowa. “Where he got the money to buy it is beyond me.”
Philips, a former teacher in Laurel who recognizes the value of public education, was so enthused about her land’s connection to the university that, despite her mobility issues and a 225-mile gap between her home and Grand Island, she made the trek to the state fair with her daughter last September.
She hit some snags along the way — rain deluged parts of Nebraska that weekend, flooding the Sandhills roads that Philips traveled through, as well as the parking lots at the fair. Despite the struggles, she was excited to be honored by an institution she has long admired.
“I was a little country girl, too scared to go to UNL at the time,” Philips said. “But I have always supported the university and am a huge Husker fan.”
For her part, Graubard has been heartened to see that her hours of data collection have sparked these real-life connections. And more personally, she feels lucky to have helped spearhead a project that carries forward her grandfather’s passion for UNL.
“His whole essence was the university,” she said. “I really wanted to leave my own mark here before upping and leaving back to the East Coast. The project just fell into my life, but it was meant to be. He would be very proud — it all looped back around.
* * *
