LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will confer more than 3,600 degrees during commencement exercises Friday and Saturday, May 19-20.
The Bob Devaney Sports Center, 1600 Court St., will host a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees at 3 p.m. Friday, May 19. The following day, Memorial Stadium, One Memorial Stadium Drive, will host a ceremony for undergraduates at 9 a.m., and the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St., will host a ceremony for law graduates at 2 p.m.
Chancellor Ronnie Green, who plans to retire at the end of June, will deliver the keynote addresses during the graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremonies. JoAnn Martin, former CEO of Ameritas and longtime university supporter, will posthumously receive the 2023 Nebraska Builder Award during the undergraduate ceremony. Bob Kerrey, former Nebraska governor and former U.S. senator for Nebraska, will receive an honorary doctor of law during the ceremony. Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Stephanie F. Stacy will speak to the law graduates.
If inclement weather arises, Saturday afternoon has been set aside as an alternate time for the undergraduate commencement ceremony. Ceremony changes will be posted at https://commencement.unl.edu.
To maintain a secure environment, Memorial Stadium and the Devaney Center enforce clear-bag policies that limit the size and type of bag that may be brought inside. For details, visit https://commencement.unl.edu. To avoid inconveniences, guests are encouraged to arrive early.
Tickets are not required for any ceremony, and there is no limit to the number of guests per graduate. All seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
For the undergraduate ceremony at Memorial Stadium, gates will open to the public at 7 a.m. Guest seating is in West Stadium for best ceremony viewing. Gates 2, 3, 4, 6, 8 and 10 will be open for public entry. Gate 3 is available for guests with accessibility needs.
For guests with permanent or temporary disabilities, hard-back chairs are available at field level with one companion seat. Pre-registration is not required. No elevator is needed to access this seating area. Open captioning for people with hearing impairment will be provided on the ribbon boards.
Students will be seated on the field. Guests will not be allowed on the field at any point during commencement. They may meet up with graduates outside the gates of Memorial Stadium after the ceremony.
Free parking is available with no permit needed (except for accessible spaces) in city campus parking garages and surface lots, unless otherwise marked.
For the graduate and professional degree ceremony at the Devaney Center, guests should enter via the north ramp. Guests with mobility concerns may use either the north or south entrances. A drop-off location for mobility-restricted guests is on the south side of the arena.
The public may sit in any open seats other than on the main floor, which is set for graduates, faculty and dignitaries.
For the College of Law ceremony at the Lied Center, the public may sit in any open seats other than on the main floor within the Orchestra Front section, which is set for graduates. Accessible seating and assisted listening devices are available. For more information, visit https://law.unl.edu/commencement.
Parking is available in the Que Place Garage directly south of the Lied Center and at meters. A drop-off area for mobility-restricted guests will be available just east of the Lied Center, near the valet area.
The undergraduate and graduate and professional degree ceremonies will be streamed at http://commencement.unl.edu.