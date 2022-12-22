United Way supports The Zone

Several local organizations receive funding assistance from United Way. Below is a Q&A with Alexis Heisman, executive director of The Zone, one of many agencies to receive such assistance
What services does your agency provide and who does it serve? We provide after school programs free of charge for seventh to 12th graders. We help them with homework, baking, art, tutoring and gym mentorship. We have a roster of about 110 children.
In what way does United Way assist you? It covers rent and utilities. We also will use leftover money for our other programs.
Has your United Way need increased or decreased? It has stayed about the same.
What percentage of your budget does United Way fund? United Way funds about 10% of the organization, which amounts to $20,000.
Without the United Way funds, what would happen to this agency? We wouldn’t be able to provide many opportunities for our students or be the shoulder that they lean on after a rough day.
— NEJLA MUMINOVIC