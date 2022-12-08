The following is a Q&A with Norfolk Salvation Army director Major Jesus Trejo.
What services does your agency provide and who does it generally serve? The Salvation Army provides emergency assistance through food support and money to prevent homelessness. Our food pantry serves about 60 to 70 families a day, three times a week.
In what way does United Way assist you? They help us a lot with financial support. We’re able to meet the needs of the people we support because of funding like United Way.
Has your United Way need increased or decreased? It has increased because of the current economy, with inflation and gas prices on the rise.
What percentage of your budget does United Way fund? How much are you receiving and/or requesting? They fund a small percentage of our budget, but it makes a big difference. United Way funds about 25% of our social services budget.
Without the United Way funds, what would happen to this agency? We would be limited in how much we could do. We are grateful for what we’ve received and how we’re able to do great things with that funding.