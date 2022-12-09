The Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center is an organization that receives funding assistance from United Way. Below is a Q&A with its director, Kelli Wacker.
What services does your agency provide, and who does it serve? We offer assistance with forensic interviews, mental health referrals, medical exams, victim advocacy and community education around child abuse prevention. We serve 24 counties in Northeast Nebraska.
In what way does United Way assist you?\!q Their funding helps us make our services free. Families that are in crisis pay nothing since we don’t want to burden them further.
Has your United Way need increased or decreased? It has increased. The need is constantly growing. In fact, we served around 400 Norfolk area children in 2021. As need grows, so does our expenses.
What percentage of your budget does United Way fund? United Way funds about 10% of our budget.
— NEJLA MUMINOVIC