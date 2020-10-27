The Norfolk Family YMCA is one of the numerous agencies that receives funding from the Norfolk Area United Way. The following is a Q&A with the organization.
Administrators: Randy Hagedorn, executive director; Justin Moore, associate director.
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?
The Norfolk Family YMCA is a mission-driven nonprofit organization that fosters understanding and respect with members who accept responsibility for their own lives and are committed to helping improve the lives of others. We offer affordable, quality programs for youths and adults to promote healthier lifestyles for everyone in a safe, comfortable environment. We strive to incorporate the values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility in all that we do. We have something for everyone from preschool to SilverSneakers. Last year, we gave financial assistance to more than 1,700 youths and families from the Norfolk area. The amount of support to these individuals was more than $170,000. The Norfolk YMCA has a membership of more than 8,200 people.
In what way does the United Way assist you?
The funds and participation from the Norfolk Area United Way help us provide important memberships and programs to the people who need them most but might not have the financial means to take advantage of them. Being part of a community means supporting each other and making the world a better place, and that’s exactly what our YMCA achieves, thanks to Norfolk Area United Way.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
About 3%.
What are some new or ongoing needs your agency is facing?
Because of our recent expansion, our requests for sponsorships are on the rise. The need is greater than allocation we receive from United Way annually and must be raised during our annual campaign.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others?
It is the mission of the Norfolk Family YMCA that no one be denied the benefit of a membership or program participation fur to financial hardship or disability. If we were to lose funding from the United Way, we would need to cut expenses in other areas such as staffing or have a substantial increase in membership rates to cover it.
Share a brief story about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served.
“Because of the assistance I’ve received, I’ve had a change in my whole attitude and positive self talk,” said Kirc Sanner, a YMCA member. “Because of that, I can go out into the community to help others. I’m grateful for people donating their hard earned money to help me. I was 5-foot-10 and 323 pounds — my membership started in May. I have lost a total of 50 pounds. My diabetes is under control, and now I can have elective surgery. Not only has my physical health improved, but my mental and spiritual health as well.”
Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive funding from the Norfolk Area United Way.