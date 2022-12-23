Several local organizations receive funding assistance from United Way. Below is a Q&A with Danielle Anderson, vice president of Arc of Norfolk — one of many agencies to receive such assistance.
* * *
What services does your agency provide and who does it serve? We assist individuals with developmental disabilities and connect them to whatever community resources they may need. We also advocate for those with such disabilities, like informing others and encouraging those people to get involved with these causes. We serve about 22 counties in Northeast Nebraska.
Has your United Way need increased or decreased? It has stayed the same.
What percentage of your budget does United Way fund? They cover 20% of our operating budget, which covers our day-to-day operations.
Without the United Way funds, what would happen to this agency? It would eventually be gone and no longer serve those in the community that need our help.