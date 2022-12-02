The following is a Q&A with TeamMates Mentoring Program of Norfolk coordinator Megan Kleensang.
What services does your agency provide and generally who does it serve? Our agency matches caring adults with mentees to assist them in making positive life choices and to encourage them to pursue postsecondary education. We serve students in grades 5-12 in the Norfolk Public and parochial schools.
In what way does United Way assist you? United Way provides funding for our agency. These funds help to cover our day-to-day program expenses. The assistance also gives us the opportunity to provide postsecondary education scholarships to the mentees in our program.
What percentage of your budget does United Way fund? United Way funds 13% of our budget.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing? Since 2012, our annual funding has decreased 80%, so we are working on ways to bring in more funding to keep our program viable in the future. We are always in need of people in the community to volunteer to mentor our youth.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it impact your ability to serve others? If we did not receive United Way funds, we would not be able to meet our program expenses and would not be able to provide services for the youths in our community.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served. Here is what one of our former seniors, Dylan, had to say about the program: “TeamMates has been a great experience for me. I have been a part of this program for many years. I have a great relationship with my mentor. My mentor comes to school, and we have lunch and talk about different things. We have also attended a few red and white Husker spring football games together. My mentor has helped me with school and life decisions. He has been a great role model in my life, and I am thankful for the relationship we built together. With the help of a TeamMates scholarship, I am now planning to attend Northeast Community College to study diesel technology.”
