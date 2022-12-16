Read Aloud Norfolk is one of many organizations that receive funding assistance from United Way. Below is a Q&A with the organization’s president, Mark Clausen.

What services does your agency provide, and who does it generally serve? We assist elementary schools in the Norfolk Public Schools District in giving young children books to read. We also offer other programs, like Red Your Bunny and Parents Jumpstart. We serve the Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska area.

In what way does United Way assist you? It provides us a flow of income.

Has your United Way need increased or decreased? It’ll gradually incline, but we haven’t noticed a big difference in our need within the past few years.

Without the United Way funds, what would happen with this agency? We would not be able to give away as many books to children.

