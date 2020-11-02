Read Aloud Norfolk is one of the numerous agencies that receives funding from the Norfolk Area United Way. The following is a Q&A with the organization.
Administrator: Mark Claussen, president.
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?
Read Aloud Norfolk promotes healthy, successful children and families through reading aloud. We do this by helping educate people about the importance of reading aloud and providing resources (for instance, books) to make sure it happens. For the most part, we work with preschool and elementary children and their families.
Some of our programs serve the entire community: Children’s Day Festival, Read To Your Bunny and at Faith Regional Health Services.
Other programs focus on families who lack the financial resources to have a lot of books in the home, such as Jumpstart’s Read for the Record and First Book distributions.
Head Start, Little Panthers Preschool and our Title I elementary schools are the most frequent recipients of our resources.
In what way does the United Way assist you?
United Way funds provide us with a consistent source of income that allows us to maintain some of our basic programs and gives us the ability to take advantage of other opportunities that come up unexpectedly.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
About 50%.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?
Storage space for books has always been our biggest need. We need to store books while they await distribution.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others?
We would not be able to take advantage of opportunities that arise to purchase books. It’s also likely that our Read to Your Bunny program and our programs at Faith Regional Health Services would end, as well as Jumpstart’s Read for the Record.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served.
Read Aloud Norfolk has distributed more than 75,000 books in the community. Read Aloud Norfolk is responsible for bringing the Prime Time Family Reading Time Program to Norfolk in collaboration with Humanities Nebraska and Norfolk Public Schools.
* * *
Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive funding from the Norfolk Area United Way.