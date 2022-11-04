Midtown Health Center
Chief executive officer: Kathy Nordby
What services does your agency provide and who does it serve?
Midtown provides medical, oral and behavioral health care. In addition, we provide many support services for our patients, which are intended to increase the ability of patients to access health care and manage their own care. This includes transportation, assistance in enrolling in health care, assistance in patient applications for reduced cost pharmaceuticals and case management, and education classes for chronic diseases. We are the only recognized Patient Centered Medical Care facility in the area and are striving to fully integrate our services into a seamless care system to maximize self-care and self-management of each individual's health in a prevention and wellness mindset. We provide care to anyone but target our services to serve low-income families, the uninsured or underinsured, or those with barriers to accessing traditional care. (For example, those with language barriers or transportation issues).
Has your United Way need increased or decreased?
The United Way funds have remained stable over the past several years.
What percentage of your budget does United Way fund?
The actual United Way dollars are actually a small portion of our total budget. However, the ability to use these dollars in a flexible fashion allows us to provide services that may not be possible with other funding sources. So while the loss of this grant would not jeopardize the organization as a whole — we could lose a unique service that is filling a need in the community.
Without the United Way funds, what would happen to this agency?
Again, the particular use of the funds could limit a service for the agency if they discontinued funding.
Share a story about how this agency has made an impact on the community or an individual.
Our therapy in the schools has really responded to a community need. More importantly, this creates a universal win for this type of treatment. If you have a child that needs therapy and has only traditional access, they would often have to take off work, go get their child from school where the child would miss classes while gone, then take the child back and return to work. This affects the family income and the child’s ability to learn. With school-based therapy, we still work closely with the parents but can interface in the school to take the child out of class on a rotating basis. The parent and child are much more likely to access treatment earlier and attend consistently. This can actually help with positive outcomes more quickly. The school, frequently the referring agent, is also satisfied with the results as it has a happier and more successful student. The program has really created a win for our children and families.