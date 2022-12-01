The following is a Q&A with Elkhorn Valley Schools Blessings in a Backpack program coordinator Christina Rutjens.
What services does your agency provide, and who does it generally serve? Our program, Blessings in a Backpack, was introduced in September 2017 at Elkhorn Valley Schools in Tilden. Last year, we provided hunger-free weekends during the school year for approximately 16 children (preschool through 12th grade) facing food insecurity. Each week through the course of the school year, food is transported to the school and given to the teachers to distribute discreetly on Fridays. We provide shelf stable milk, two entrees, two fruit or vegetable items and two snacks in each bag every week.
In what way does United Way assist you? All funds received from United Way are used to purchase food for our program.
Has your United Way need increased or decreased? It has stayed about the same.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund? United Way covers approximately 30% of our funding.
Without the United Way funds, what would happen to this agency? Children are unable to provide their own basic needs, one of which is nourishment. Having proper nutrition each day is one of the most important catalysts for how a child will perform in school and other environments. We want to be able to help all students requesting assistance.
We would continue to fund the backpacks for which we have had enough funding. This past school year, we were able to sponsor backpacks for all families who requested assistance. If we receive more requests for backpacks than we can fund, we may ask the school to determine which applicants can receive the backpacks.
Share a brief story about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served. Rising food costs and overall inflation are affecting every family. Additionally, the federal funding, which provided all students free meals since the COVID-19 pandemic first disrupted K-12 education, has been discontinued. We are unsure of what to expect from this school year number-wise. We are grateful for United Way’s support so that we can continue to help our students in need.