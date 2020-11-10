Blessings in a Backpack NDN
Blessings in a Backpack Albion is one of the numerous agencies that receives funding from the Norfolk Area United Way. The following is a Q&A with the organization.

Administrators: Sarah Moeller and Mollie Morrow

What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?

We provide weekend meals to kids. We started with just kindergarten through fifth grade at Boone Central Schools and St. Michael’s Schools in Albion. We’ve expanded, so now we’re serving preschool through fifth grade. We’ve also added Newman Grove. It’s more than 100 kids that we’re serving in those schools.

In what way does United Way assist you?

We took part in its venture grant our year one, and so we also applied again this year. Valero Renewables does a United Way campaign through that organization in Albion, and a lot of its employees have directed their donations to Blessings through the United Way campaign that they run.

What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?

Twenty-five percent to 30%.

What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?

I think sustainablility is always the concern. We would really like to continue looking at expanding our program. We just finished year two, so we’re going into year three and we did add Newman Grove. I think as we get more settled in our program, we would like to look at other local, area schools, Cedar Rapids or St. Edward, to see if others in our county would have a need for our program as well.

If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others?

One hundred percent of our costs is wrapped up in food. Neither Sarah nor I take any kind of salary for this, it’s just volunteer. Any expenses we have in terms of mailing things or advertising, we very rarely turn in those expenses. If we did not have funding for our program, we’d have to cut back on who gets the meals. You’d have to look at your highest needs in the people your serving, and that’s kind of unfortunate to have to pick and choose. You just want to be able to provide for all of them.

Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served.

We’ve received so much support for this program locally. You’re feeding children, so everybody can get behind that essentially. A lot of businesses have stepped up to help us out. Beyond that, we did a survey to teachers and all the kids and parents we were handing meals out to. It was anonymous, and we didn’t really receive any negative comments at all, everything was really positive. It was fun to read through. Some of the stories that the parents would write back to us, it was really heartwarming to know just how instrumental the package of food on the weekends can be. It’s just a hand. It’s not like you’re fixing anything, but you’re assisting these families who need it.

Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive funding from the Norfolk Area United Way.

