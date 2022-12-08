The following are Q&As with area TeamMates programs and how the United Way funds their programs.
Holt County TeamMates
Holt County TeamMates is one of many organizations that receive financial aid from United Way. The following is a Q&A with one of the organization’s mentees.
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve? TeamMates recruits and trains mentors who volunteer to mentor students from third grade through 12th grade. The mentors provide a supportive relationship to encourage development of strengths of mentees. TeamMates also organizes fun group activities for mentors and mentees. It’s a safe place for students to talk to trusted adults in Holt County.
In what way does United Way assist you? It helps to fund the program and give the mentors training material.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund? Approximately 15%.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would happen to this agency? We would have several untrained mentors.
TeamMates — Boone Central
Co-coordinator: Amy Albers
What services does your agency provide and who does it serve? We offer mentoring programs for the Boone Central community to third to 12th graders. Some of our graduates are still apart of TeamMates even after graduating high school.
In what way does United Way assist you? They fund many activities that we host throughout the year.
Has your United Way need increased or decreased? It has increased due to the rising number of people who are joining the program.
What percentage of your budget does United Way fund? A significant amount.
Without the United Way funds, what would happen to this agency? It would make it difficult to have fun opportunities for get-togethers.
TeamMates of Summerland
Program coordinator: Mike Tabbert
What services does your agency provide, and who does it generally serve? Mentoring is our main service. We match third to 12th grade students with a mentoring adult.
In what way does United Way assist you? United Way funds our outings and group activities, ensuring that we have individual activities for the mentors when they meet.
Without the United Way funds, what would happen to this agency? We would not be able to grow or be able to do some of the great activities that include the entire group.
Share a story about how this agency has made an impact on an individual. Keagen is one of our program participants and has been with the program for about eight years. He says he’s become a better person through the program and works with his mentor, Josh. Keagen says Josh is a well-rounded person and easy to work with and has helped him boost his basketball career. Keagen is a recent graduate and is planning to join the Marine Corps.