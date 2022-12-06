The following is a Q&A with Albion Blessings in a Backpack program directors Mollie Morrow and Sarah Moeller.

What services does your agency provide and who does it generally serve? Blessings in a Backpack-Albion provides supplemental meals each weekend to kids throughout the school year. We focus our efforts on kids who might be facing food insecurity.

In what way does United Way assist you? United Way makes up roughly one-third of our overall budget, and we rely on their funding to help with our food expenses.

Has your United Way need increased or decreased? Our funding need has increased because our program is expanding. When we began our program, we were serving the Albion community, but we now serve Albion, Newman Grove and Elgin.

Without the United Way funds, what would happen to this agency? Without the United Way funds, we may not be able to serve every child in our program. We don’t want to have to turn away any child because we can’t afford our food expenses.

This agency serves approximately 90 children in the Albion community, all ranging from pre-kindergarten to the eighth grade.

— NEJLA MUMINOVIC

nmuminovic@norfolkdailynews.com

