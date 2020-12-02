Each year the demand for the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center (NENCAC) increases — including the role the United Way plays.
There have been numerous child trafficking, child abuse and sexual assault cases happening in the news lately amid a pandemic. With a lot of negativity in the world, the need for the NENCAC has been greater now more than ever.
"Each year we serve an increasing number of victims and their non-offending family members, and this year we are also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, which may result in a child abuse epidemic," said Kelli Wacker, director of the Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center. "The circumstances surrounding COVID-19 — including stress, anxiety and economic uncertainty — are prime for increased violence in the home. As children return to school across Nebraska, we anticipate a surge in children reporting abuse after spending the past several months at home in isolation."
To help with these issues, the NENCAC provides hope and healing to victims of child abuse and sexual assault.
"Utilizing a joint investigative team approach, child advocacy centers are facility-based community partnerships dedicated to pursuing the truth in child abuse investigations. Professionals from child and family services, law enforcement, prosecution, victim advocacy services, and medical and mental health communities work as a team to investigate and intervene in cases of suspected child abuse and sexual assault," Wacker said.
The NENCAC pays attention to the needs and abilities of children, which is the hallmark of such centers.
The NENCAC serves 24 counties with a population of more than 250,000 people.
The United Way funds just under 10% of the NENCAC's budget, which is enough to provide services to child and adult victims of abuse at no cost to them.
"Without community support it would be difficult to provide services to the increased volume of families we serve each year," Wacker said.
Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center
Administrator: Kelli Wacker, director.
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?
The Northeast Nebraska Child Advocacy Center (NENCAC) provides hope and healing to victims of child abuse.
In what way does the United Way assist you?
United Way funding enables our center to provide services to child and adult victims of abuse at no cost to them. The services we provide offer support, hope and healing to the victims affected by these horrendous crimes, as well as their families.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
The Norfolk United Way funds just under 10% of NENCAC's budget.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?
Our need for United Way funding continues to increase. As children returned to school across Nebraska, we anticipate a surge in children reporting abuse after spending the past several months at home in isolation.
The NENCAC is a nonprofit organization that falls under the 501(c)3 of Faith Regional Health Services (FRHS). FRHS supports our mission and believes in providing high-quality services to victims in our community. Services are offered to all victims, regardless of ability to pay. Families seen in our center will never be billed for hospital cost of care.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others?
United Way support allows our center the ability to provide quality services to the families we serve with no charge to them. Without community support, it would be difficult to provide services to the increased volume of families we serve each year.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served?
The following is a testimonial from a family who visited NENCAC:
“When your child discloses they have been abused by someone, your heart drops, but when they disclose that the person who violated them is a trusted family member, your world takes a drastic turn.
“When initially asked to come to the child advocacy center, we were hesitant. As any concerned parent would be, we were very anxious about the process when we arrived. We had many questions for the staff, but their calm and friendly attitudes really helped us to feel at ease. Needless to say, after leaving the child advocacy center, the wounds could begin to heal, but only with their help.
“After our first meeting, the staff stayed in contact with our family to ensure we didn't need anything else. Despite the difficult time our family was going through, our visit to the CAC was one positive that came from our negative situation.”
* * *
Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive funding from the Norfolk Area United Way.