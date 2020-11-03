The United Way has been able to help the TeamMates program for many years. This year it will continue to support the program that was originally started by Dr. Tom and Nancy Osborne.
The mission of the TeamMates Mentoring Program is to inspire youths to reach their full potential through mentoring.
The Summerland Public Schools TeamMates Program provides one-on-one mentoring for students during the school year and also provides scholarships for the mentees, which creates a ripple effect so years down the road mentees then may become mentors.
The Summerland program has a student who has been in the program since he was in fourth grade and is now a sophomore in high school. He has built a strong bond with his mentor and is just one of the many students who have been able to grow exponentially through program.
The United Way assists with paying for background checks for mentors, scholarships for graduating seniors and group activities. The United Way provides nearly one-seventh of the Summerland Public Schools TeamMates Program budget each year.
The program will continue to look for support from the United Way, along with asking for donations from small-town businesses that are already supporting the program in numerous ways.
More group activities are planned with hopes of continued growth with the consolidation into one school in 2021.
Summerland Public Schools TeamMates Program
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?
Provide one-on-one mentoring of youth in the school system. Serves students in third through 12th grade.
In what way does the United Way assist you?
Funding assists with paying for background checks for mentors, scholarships for graduating seniors and group activities.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
About 15%.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?
We will be consolidating into one school next year, and we hope to grow the program by bringing on new mentors and holding more group activities.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others?
We would need to ask for donations from small-town businesses that are already supporting the youth in many ways.
Share a brief anecdote about how your agency has had an impact on the community as a whole or an individual who has been served?
A young male student was matched when he was in the fourth grade with a male school staffer. This young man will seek out this mentor whenever he needs to process home, life or school stress. It's beneficial that his mentor is right in the building. As a sophomore now, his mentor is like a father figure.
Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive funding from the Norfolk Area United Way