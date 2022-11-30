The following is a Q&A with Oasis Counseling director Mark Stortvedt.
What services does your agency provide, and who does it generally serve? We provide mental and behavioral health counseling, EDMR (trauma therapy), marriage and family counseling, substance abuse counseling, psychiatry and in-home family support. The Oasis Counseling building is located at 333 W. Norfolk Ave. and serves Norfolk and surrounding communities.
In what way does United Way assist you? They provide subsidies for therapy fees for those who do not have financial means to pay for their counseling sessions, thus allowing more people with limited resources the ability to access a wide range of behavioral services.
Has your United Way need increased or decreased? It has increased.
Without the United Way funds, what would happen to this agency? Many people would not be able to begin the process of receiving the vital mental assistance they need to start their journey toward emotional and mental health and healing. United Way helps those who are uninsured and have high deductibles. It relieves the burden.
Share a story about how your agency has made an impact on the community or an individual. The client I’m choosing to talk about is a Caucasian female who was fighting addiction. She has some recovery time when we met but was unsure if she wanted to live this life. She was living outside of her home, leaving her two children with her husband (their dad). When we began to meet, she was scared and lacked confidence of how she could ever turn her life around. By the end of the therapy, she had over a year clean and became active in the recovery community where she lives, became the mom she wanted to be and had gained a great deal of self-confidence.