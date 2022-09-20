2023 United Way campaign leaders

The campaign leaders for 2023’s United Way campaign are Justin Moore (from left), Leonor Fuhrer and Jesus Trejo, with each representing a word from the campaign’s slogan.

 Courtesy photo

Serve, support, strengthen— that’s the motto of next year’s United Way campaign leaders.

Every year, United Way board members select chairpersons to represent their annual campaign. They usually select representatives from their supported charities, which allows the representatives to give back to United Way and help with the fundraising.

Before then, United Way employees got together to choose a theme to go along with this year’s campaign. This year, they choose the words: Serve, support, strengthen.

From there, employees wanted one person to represent each word. After exploring a plethora of different options, they chose Leonor Fuhrer from the Norfolk Area Diversity Council, Maj. Jesus Trejo from the Salvation Army and Justin Moore from the Norfolk Family YMCA.

Fuhrer represents the word “serve,” and Trejo represents the word “support.”

Moore was chosen to represent the word “strength” because of the work the YMCA does for the community.

“If you’re like me, when I hear the word ‘strength,’ I think of a person who is built like a rock,” Moore said. “The dictionary defines strength as ‘the quality or state of being strong.’ So does this mean that every organization that is supported by United Way is creating a stronger tomorrow? I believe that yes, this is true.”

“With them leading the campaign, we hope to reach our goal of $515,000,” said Morgan Cleveland, the executive director of United Way.

