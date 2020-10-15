United Way assists Norfolk Senior Citizens Center

In an effort to provide Meals on Wheels — offering residents a nutritional and menu-approved meal — the Norfolk Senior Citizens Center is able to help members of their community stay at home along with the help of wellness checks thanks in part with the support from the United Way.
The United Way is able to help the center by providing funds for those in the community who are unable to pay for their meals. The United Way pays almost 100% of the suggested amount.
The help from the United Way has helped provide even more meals throughout the years.
In 2017, the Norfolk Senior Citizens Center handed out 10,396 meals, including 90-100 deliveries a day. Then in 2019, 13,489 meals were given away, with roughly 65 deliveries and 45 that may have been self-pay.
Meals on Wheels has been beneficial in the Norfolk community, especially in 2020 during the pandemic.
The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center looks to continue to use the United Way as it plans for fundraising projects and activities in the future.
Norfolk Senior Citizens Center
Administrator: Cheryl Gesell, executive director.
What services does your agency provide, and who generally does it serve?
The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center provides Meals on Wheels, provides a nutritional, menu-approved meal. The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center helps members of the community stay in their homes, along with a daily mix of social and wellness checks.
In what way does the United Way assist you?
The United Way funds provide funds for those in the community who are not able to pay for their meals.
What percentage of your budget does the United Way fund?
For the meals, for those who are not able to pay, the United Way funds are used to pay almost 100% of the suggested amount.
What are some new or ongoing needs that your agency is facing?
Costs continue to increase, making it harder for some in the community to balance and meet their monthly needs.
If your agency did not receive United Way funds, how would it affect your ability to serve others?
It would be a matter of developing fundraising activities and projects.
* * *
Editor’s note: This is one of a series of articles highlighting agencies that receive f