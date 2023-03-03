Actors in the latest Northeast Community College-Norfolk Community Theatre production won’t have to look far if they get lost — a map is literally at their feet.
For the latest production, “Leaving Iowa,” Chet Harper, scenic designer, and Lonn Atwood, scenic artist, created a multi-dimensional set that includes a car for the actors to sit in with a map of Iowa partially folded up and draped below them on stage. A side mirror even includes a reverse image of a sign that reads, “Welcome to Iowa.”
“Leaving Iowa,” written by Tim Clue and Spike Manton, is the story of Don Browning, a middle-age writer who returns home and decides to finally take his father’s ashes to his childhood home, as requested. However, when he discovers his grandmother’s house is now a grocery store, he begins traveling across Iowa searching for a proper resting place for his father.
The show is directed by Brittney Lechner, a graduate of Northeast.
“Leaving Iowa” opened Thursday evening in the Northeast Community College Cox Activities Center Theatre, 801 E. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. It plays again Friday and Saturday evenings with curtain at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 5, at 1:30 p.m.
For ticket and other information, visit ncttheatre.org.