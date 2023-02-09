Nebraska legislators are taking steps to tackle the rural workforce housing shortage during this year’s legislative session.
Legislative Bill 249 was introduced by District 41 Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, and the bill is before the Business and Labor Committee, where it must receive approval to be sent to the house floor and voted on by the Unicameral.
Under the terms of the bill, an approved nonprofit development organization, or municipality, may receive a grant of up to $5 million from the rural workforce housing investment fund for the purposes of providing matching loans to property developers to build affordable workforce housing.
Affordable workforce housing is classified as residential dwellings that are affordable to households not earning more than 80% of the housing assistance income limit as set forth by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Currently, the rural workforce housing investment fund contains $20 million, which was appropriated by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts in April of last year.
In a recent interview, Briese spoke to the importance of the bill.
“We have a workforce crisis in this state ... we have a housing crisis in this state. Both of those are connected,” Briese said. “Workforce availability hinges on housing availability, both of which constitute a crisis facing our state.”
Briese said the issue became personal for him when he had a family member who was looking to move back home in Nebraska and was able to find only one available home in their community.
“That brought the issue home for me,” Briese said.
Briese said the stakeholders involved in addressing the housing shortage approached him and asked him to introduce legislation that would expand the rural workforce housing program.
Briese said it would be up to the committee to make any needed revisions to the bill, and then it might need priority designation to get it to the floor for debate and a potential vote.
Briese added that he’s found wide support for the bill among legislators.
“I am optimistic that this bill will pass in one form or another. I think the majority of the (legislative) body understands the depth of the housing crisis facing Nebraska in all areas of the state, rural Nebraska in particular.”
While most Nebraskans have voiced their support for additional resources to be allocated for rural workforce housing, many have questioned whether the current legislation would be enough to address the issue.
Briese said LB 249, in its current form, is not intended to be an ultimate solution but rather a step in the right direction toward addressing a critical issue in the state.
“We could definitely use more than $20 million. There will be efforts, likely, to get more than that into the fund,” Briese said. “We can certainly add more money if we have the votes and support to do it.”
Across the state, rural communities are struggling to address their own housing shortages by almost any available means. Here in Norfolk, the city council recently passed an ordinance paving the way for the city’s economic development plan to be amended, thus allowing for assistance to developers interested in workforce housing projects.