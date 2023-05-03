Underground cables causes construction delay

The installation of a storm sewer at Norfolk Avenue and First Street has been delayed because of conflicts with underground communication cables. With this unforeseen conflict, the intersection will not be reopened to all lanes of traffic until at least Monday, May 15.
City staff were surprised to learn about the conflict with the Lumen (formerly Century Link) communication lines, according to a city news release. During the design for the project, the communication lines were not added to the construction plans.
The utility, a Lumen duct bank carrying large-capacity communication cables, was marked out before excavation. Upon further investigation, it was determined the clay tile (conduit) duct bank was too close to the proposed storm sewer alignment and if excavation took place in that location, the conduits would be compromised and the communication lines damaged. After realizing this, the city worked with the engineer and contractor to redesign the storm sewer alignment to continue the work in this area.
Work will continue at the intersection this week and next week. Questions should be directed to the city engineering division at 402-844-2020.