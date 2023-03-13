Norfolk police arrested a previously wanted Norfolk man over the weekend on a series of charges.
At 3:24 p.m. Sunday, police were attempting to serve an active Madison County arrest warrant on Nathan Eschliman, 39, of Norfolk, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Police believed Eschliman was at a hotel in the 1200 block of South 13th Street.
Officers knocked on a hotel room door and were allowed inside. Eschliman was hiding under a bed and was instructed to come out from underneath it, Bauer said. He initially refused but later complied.
Eschliman allegedly refused to show officers his hands and then reached under the bed and placed his hands in the waistband of his pants. Officers deployed a Taser and took him into custody.
During handcuffing, Bauer said, Eschliman struggled and resisted officers’ attempt to handcuff him. Police searched under the bed where he had been hiding and recovered a black zipper pouch containing suspected methamphetamine and a syringe.
Eschliman was arrested on the Madison County warrant and on suspicion of obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.