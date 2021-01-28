An area man is behind bars after making a bad situation worse on Wednesday.
Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 1100 block of Riverside Boulevard, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The reporting person stated that a man came inside the store and made inappropriate and harassing comments to the clerk, then left.
The man stayed in his vehicle and had not left the property in over an hour, Bauer said. Officers located the parked vehicle and found the driver asleep. The vehicle was running, Bauer said, and the officers woke the driver and identified him as Jason Bolz, 43, of Osmond.
When the officers spoke to Bolz, they reportedly could smell alcohol coming from him and saw several empty “shooter” bottles of liquor in the pickup. He was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers, but refused to cooperate. Bolz also refused a preliminary breath test, and was then arrested in connection with driving under the influence — third offense and failure to submit to a preliminary breath test.
Once at the jail, Bolz reportedly refused to remove tobacco from his mouth to perform a chemical breath test for alcohol, according to the release. He was then also charged with obstructing a police officer and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Bolz was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.