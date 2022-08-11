Dymtro Halai stood on the steps of what will be his temporary home and thanked God and the people gathered in front of him for bringing him and 21 other Ukrainians to Norfolk.
“Thank you so much,” said Halai, on behalf of himself and the other refugees. “We are very thankful to be here. We will do our best to be a valuable part of the community.”
Halai, who spoke with the help of interpreter Constantine Syniy of Lincoln, also thanked God, saying he and the others “see God’s hands” in what has happened.
The Ukrainians who fled their war-torn homeland arrived Wednesday morning. Around 100 people, mostly volunteers who had helped prepare the way for their arrival and families who will host them for two weeks, greeted them at the house on East Norfolk Avenue where the they eventually will live. For two weeks, they will stay with host families who will introduce them to their new surroundings.
The Rev. Lee Weander of Our Savior Lutheran Church also thanked God for bringing the Ukrainians to Norfolk.
“We’ve been praying for your country since the war began,” Weander said. “We are blessed to have our brothers and sisters here. We will do all we can to help you. We will welcome you, love you and embrace you.”
Several other people greeted the newcomers, including Grant Schmidt, the Orphan Grain Train’s vice president of operations, the organization that facilitated the endeavor, and Sister Rosann Ocken, prioress of the Missionary Benedictine Sisters.
“We’re grateful to be part of the community and this project,” she said. “And to be one in Christ.”
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning conveyed greetings from the city.
“We’re very happy to have you’re here as friends and neighbors,” he said. “We’re proud to have you join the Norfolk community.”
Also recognized was Mike Anderson, formerly of Norfolk, who, shortly after the war started, approached the Orphan Grain Train about helping the refugees. Anderson even went to Romania last spring to witness their plight and tell their stories. Those actions, in turn, set the wheels in motion that led to the arrival of this first group of refugees.
Finding suitable housing for the town’s newest residents hampered the process for a while but was resolved when Stu and Teri Bauer of Norfolk purchased the house on East Norfolk Avenue from Behavioral Health Services.
After the welcome, the Ukrainians enjoyed a meal provided by LifePoint Church before boarding Norfolk’s new buses, which transported them to their hosts’ homes.