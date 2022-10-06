U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who made his name nationally by disagreeing publicly with former President Donald Trump and voting with his party, plans to resign his post, the Nebraska Examiner has confirmed.
Four people familiar with Sasse’s decision making told the Examiner on Thursday that Sasse informed Senate staffers this week he will resign to take a job at an academic institution. His office did not return calls seeking confirmation.
KFAB talk show host Ian Swanson, a former staffer for Sasse, opened his show Thursday by breaking the news.
The University of Florida on Thursday listed Sasse as the only finalist for its presidency. Sasse joined the Senate in 2015 after serving as president of Midland University in Fremont.
Sasse acknowledged the move in a tweet on Thursday afternoon.
He won re-election during a contentious 2020 election in which he ultimately earned Trump’s endorsement and fended off a challenger from the right. He outperformed Trump in Nebraska, earning 63% of the vote to Trump’s 58%.
His wife, Melissa, suffered a brain aneurysm in 2007 and the senator has, at times alluded to her health concerns as a reason he might not seek re-election to the Senate beyond his current term.
Because the resignation comes within six weeks of a general election, Gov. Pete Ricketts would appoint Sasse’s replacement. That replacement would serve until early 2025.
That would mean both of Nebraska’s Senate seats are up in 2024, a presidential election year, according to state law and verified by state election experts.