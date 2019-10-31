PILGER — Corn grows tall along Highway 32 south of Pilger. It shades the ground beneath it.
But the cornfields will soon be shadowed by a U.S. flag, flying high over the hills of Northeast Nebraska.
A 120-foot pole has recently been set in place a mile east of the Highway 32 and Highway 15 junction, ringed with five shorter poles. At a special ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 10, a super-sized 30-foot-by-50-foot U.S. flag will be run up the staff.
Below it will fly an 8-foot-by-12-foot MIA-POW flag, and in a semi-circle on the ground below, flags of the armed services: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard.
The land on which the lighted flags will be displayed was donated by Ardyth Molacek of Howells. Design of the project, its construction and materials were donated by Molacek and her family in memory of her late husband, Cpl. Don R. Molacek.
Molacek served in the U.S. Army from 1951 through 1953. He was a lifetime member of the VFW post in Stanton and a member of the American Legion post in Howells, and he was awarded the Bronze Star. Ardyth is a lifetime VFW Auxiliary member at Stanton.
The flags will memorialize Molacek, plus all U.S. veterans.
For their son, Don Jr., the project represents something more. He often remembers how farmers in the Midwest come to each other’s aid to work together for the good of all, whether during recent flooding or five years ago as tornadoes hit the area, or other crisis. Molacek hopes the flags stand as a call to action for representatives of our state and federal government to work together, with Democrats and Republicans alike reaching across the aisle to make decisions in the best interests of the country.
The project has been a dream of the Molacek family since the death of Don Sr. five years ago. The family has worked aggressively at completing the project during the past year.
Friends and neighbors helped lay 105 yards of concrete around the base of the flag, rimmed with red rock. The lighted flag can be viewed from both highways 15 and 32.
Veterans, Legionnaires, VFW members, Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legion and the public are invited to attend the dedication ceremony on Nov. 10, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For further information, contact Glen Mlnarik, commander of Legion Post 155 in Howells at 402-380-4204 or email at gmlnarik@outlook.com.