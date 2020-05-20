The Laurel Bit and Bridle 4-H Club has received $1,000 through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections for STEM learning opportunities.
For six years U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections program has offered up to $1,000 for youth-focused organizations. Since launching the program, U.S. Cellular has awarded $1.4 million to nearly 3,000 groups nationwide.
Organizers can sign up their group at uscellular.com/communityconnections to earn sponsorship support. Once registered, local nonprofit academic and athletic groups that represent youths up to 12th grade have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include short surveys, watching videos and/or following U.S. Cellular on its social channels.
For more information and to view the official rules, you can visit uscellular.com/communityconnections.