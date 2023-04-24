Following a fire at Tyson Foods in Madison on Sunday, the meatpacking plant was closed on Monday and will have limited operations for at least the remainder of the week.
Paul Kellen, the assistant fire chief for the Madison Volunteer Fire Department, said that damage caused by a large fire in the production wing forced the facility to shut down its normal operations Monday while the state fire marshal’s office investigated and assessed damages.
Kellen said the facility “most likely” would not operate again on Tuesday.
Liz Croston, senior enterprise communications manager for Tyson, said in a statement Monday afternoon that the plant will have limited operations for the remainder of the week while the company fully assesses the damage and begins repairs.
"We will ensure our full-time, active team members are taken care of as we gradually resume production," Croston said.
Livestock normally received at the Madison plant will be diverted to other Tyson facilities, Croston said, adding that no disruption is expected in Tyson's ability to meet customers' needs.
The company had also released a statement Sunday saying it was investigating the fire and that “the safety of our team members is always our top priority.”
Madison firefighters were first dispatched to Tyson, located at 1200 Industrial Parkway in southwest Madison, around 9 a.m. Sunday, Kellen said. Mutual aid was quickly requested from Norfolk, Battle Creek, Stanton, Humphrey and Lindsay. Multiple agencies also responded with rescue personnel.
Roughly 60 firefighters had the blaze under control by noon Sunday, Kellen said, with most personnel leaving the scene by 2:30 p.m. Madison volunteer firefighters conducted preliminary investigation until about 5 p.m. and assisted the fire marshal’s office with the early stages of its own investigation. Kellen said the fire marshal’s office was continuing to investigate as of Monday afternoon.
While Tyson is occupied by at least some staff 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, Kellen said there was a sense of relief that the fire happened on Sunday — a day in which a large percentage of the workers who are typically at the facility on weekdays were not there.
“The big concern was how much smoke was coming out of the roof,” Kellen said. “We knew before we even got to the facility that it was a big fire and we could be looking at something major.”
The assistant fire chief said no firefighters were injured working the blaze, which occurred near the center of the plant.
Kellen said he often is able to estimate the extent of damage to property at structure fires, but that with a facility like Tyson, it can be more difficult to pinpoint the monetary damages. He referred estimation of damages to Tyson or the state fire marshal’s office, which did not immediately return a phone call on Monday.