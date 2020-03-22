Cattle feeders should start receiving a little more for their product beginning Monday.
Gary Michelson, Tyson Foods director of media relations, told Drovers in a Saturday morning email that a one-time premium is being made in an effort to demonstrate the company’s commitment to cattle suppliers.
Tyson will add $5 per cwt to live cattle and $7.94 per cwt to dressed and grid cattle. The increase will be added to the base cash price for the week, Drovers reported.
“As an American company supporting the agricultural backbone of this country it is imperative during this national state of emergency, we not only support our customers, but our cattle supply partners as well by ensuring the long-term sustainability of the beef business,” Michelson wrote.
Drovers also reported the following from Michelson, “Without the pipeline of high-quality cattle, we would not be able to deliver on meeting the needs of our customers and consumers. It is for these reasons Tyson Fresh Meats is providing a one-time premium effective for cattle harvested the week of March 23, in an effort to demonstrate our commitment and support of our valued cattle suppliers. This is an unprecedented time and the intent of our response is to show our support in an effort to help our supply partners weather this extraordinary situation.”
Amid market and other concerns, the Nebraska Cattlemen sent a letter to Nebraska's congressional delegation on Thursday asking the USDA to look into possible market manipulation.
The letter also asked the government ensure USDA and other federal agencies remain operational to keep packing and processing facilities operational to allow entities farther down the beef production chain the ability to keep marketing cattle.
The letter was signed by Ken Herz, president of Nebraska Cattlemen.
“We are also pursuing a one-time ‘beef stimulus’ payment for cattlemen and women that have dealt with rapid market declines and continued extreme volatility," the letter stated.
Tyson Foods operates six beef packing facilities in the United States. Drovers noted that no announcement of a similar assistance payment had been made from other packers as of Saturday.