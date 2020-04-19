There are at least six positive COVID-19 tests from employees at the Madison pork processing plant, with at least 30 more tests of employees or close contacts yet to be determined.
Melanie Thompson, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s emergency response coordinator, said in a written release Sunday evening that besides the six confirmed cases, an additional 30 plus tests are pending from Tyson employees or direct household contacts of Tyson employees.
She said in the release that number grew from two on Thursday. That’s when Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department was made aware of two confirmed COVID-19 cases — both employees at Tyson in Madison.
On the prior evening of April 15, the ELVPHD was notified of the statewide initiative to increase COVID-19 testing in the area and was advised that a mass testing event was to be offered in the ELVPHD district for up to 100 patrons in Norfolk. That testing was coordinated with other agencies, including the Nebraska National Guard.
“After learning of the positive cases at Tyson in Madison, ELVPHD made the decision to earmark the majority of the 100 tests for Tyson employees and/or household members of Tyson employees. Initially, support was achieved from both corporate and local Tyson leaders,” she said.
However, on Friday evening, ELVPHD was notified in writing from a Tyson vice president in Arkansas that upon further reflection, Tyson was declining to provide names of any Tyson team members as requested by the ELVPHD, she said.
“Further, the notice stated that Tyson did not see that providing team member information to us was necessary, as they believed that the testing should be reserved for other groups, stating that they had not identified symptomatic Tyson team members who had not been tested,” Thompson said.
Through public advertising, the screening event schedule was filled. Of those Tyson employees requesting a test through the public scheduling solicitation, the majority of those were reporting symptoms in conjunction with their request to be tested, Thompson said.
Liz Croston, manager of communications of Tyson Fresh Meats from Dakota Dunes, S.D., said there are confirmed cases of team members at some of the company's U.S. locations, including the Madison pork plant.
“For the privacy of our team members, we are not disclosing the number of confirmed cases associated with a plant,” Croston said in a written email response to the Daily News on Sunday.