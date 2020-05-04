The Tyson pork processing plant in Madison has closed for cleaning and sanitization of the facility.
“The health and safety of our team members is our top priority, and we take this responsibility extremely seriously,” said Morgan Watchous, Tyson communications manager in an email. “We are working with a third-party medical contractor to test all team members who work at our Madison plant and have suspended all operations until test results are available.”
Reduced operations began Friday, Watchous said, and the facility will be deep cleaned.
The coronavirus outbreak at Tyson has 96 confirmed cases, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department said in a Facebook post. More results from recent testing are expected this week.
Tyson Foods is working closely with the Nebraska National Guard, state and county health officials to make sure guidelines are met, Watchous said. The company has implemented several health and safety procedures at all of its plants, including the one in Madison:
— Taking worker temperatures and installing more than 150 infrared walk-through temperature scanners
— Conducting wellness checks and screening workers for symptoms, such as coughing and shortness of breath
— Supplying facial coverings to every team member and requiring they are utilized
— Providing additional hand sanitizer stations
— Implementing social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers, providing more breakroom space, erecting outdoor tents for additional space for breaks where possible and staggering start times to avoid large gatherings as team members enter the facility
— Designating monitors at each facility to help enforce social distancing
— Relaxing the company’s attendance policy to encourage workers to stay at home when they're sick and eliminating the waiting period for eligibility on short-term disability benefits so workers can receive pay while they're sick with the flu or COVID-19.
“Education is an important part of our efforts and we’re doing our best to ensure our team members understand risk factors so that they can stay safe at work and at home,” Watchous said.