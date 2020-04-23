The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has posted updated totals for positive COVID-19 tests for its four-county area on its Facebook page, as of Thursday night.
The department also updated testing numbers for the Tyson plant in Madison. The Tyson outbreak has grown to 40 confirmed COVID-19 cases from employees of the plant. An additional 117 tests are pending in the district, and it is unknown at this time how many of those tests are from Tyson employees. As results are received and interviews conducted, those numbers will be updated accordingly.
Tyson and ELVPHD continue to work closely on the testing, investigation, containment and educational measures.
Other results are:
— Madison County: 50 positive tests out of 454 total tests. There are 29 pending and two deaths.
— Stanton County: Two positive tests out of 28 tests, with no pending.
— Cuming County: Three positive tests out of 43 tests, with four pending.
— Burt County: One positive test out of 42 tests, with one pending.
— Outside the district: The district also has tested 160 others, with 77 negative tests and 83 pending.