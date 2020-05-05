A surge in positive COVID-19 tests has resulted in the temporary closing of the Tyson Fresh Meats pork plant in Madison for deep cleaning.
Company officials discussed the closing in a news release on Monday and during a press conference Monday afternoon in Norfolk.
Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats, said Tyson has been working on managing for this global pandemic since January.
“Unfortunately — as has been talked about multiple times — this is an ongoing and ever learning environment that we’re in (as far as) trying to manage this situation,” Stouffer said.
The temporary closing began with a new cycle of deep cleaning Saturday. That includes sanitizing the food plant and conducting deep cleaning in all community areas and the locker rooms, he said.
Stouffer said Tyson is working with local community leaders and health officials to manage the situation. The plant employs about 1,200 workers.
Tyson also began more testing of employees on Saturday with assistance from the Nebraska National Guard. The plant will remain out of operation until those test samples are returned and a plan can be put together that makes sense on how to proceed with operations, Stouffer said.
Health officials said tests were still being conducted on Monday, and it would take several days for all the results to arrive — possibly until Thursday. As a result, it isn’t expected that the plant will resume operations before then.
The company has implemented several health and safety procedures at all of its plants, including the one in Madison.
Stouffer said that includes taking worker temperatures and installing more than 150 infrared walk-through temperature scanners and conducting wellness checks and screening workers for symptoms.
Team members who miss work because of illness or lack of child care are not penalized, he said.
Stouffer said Tyson also has installed physical barriers that protect team members in each area where they work.
More breakroom space and outdoor tents for additional space also have been provided for breaks.
Tyson also is providing information for team members in the languages they speak on safety at work and away from work, Stouffer said.
“The health and safety of our team members is our top priority, and we take this responsibility extremely seriously,” said Morgan Watchous, Tyson communications manager, in an email. “We are working with a third-party medical contractor to test all team members who work at our Madison plant and have suspended all operations until test results are available.”
The coronavirus outbreak at Tyson has 96 confirmed cases, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department said in a Facebook post. More results from recent testing are expected this week.
As of Monday night, there were 189 total known cases in the district, the ELVPHD said, including 164 in Madison County. There are 11 cases in Stanton County, nine in Cuming County and five in Burt County as of Tuesday morning.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said it seemed that about two weeks ago, “many of us were feeling hopeful.” Social distancing, school closings and altered small-business operations resulted in low, stable numbers of COVID-19 tests, and there was hope for phased-in re-openings.
“Then confirmed cases related to the Tyson plant led to a spike in numbers,” Moenning said. “Area officials encouraged the company’s corporate leadership to act quickly, with transparency and decisiveness to protect its workers, the communities they live in, as well as the long-term sustainability of the food chain,” Moenning said.
The temporary closing of the Madison plant puts additional pressure on local hog producers and farmers to find places to market their finished hogs.
Todd Neff, senior vice president pork at Tyson Foods, said Tyson is working to find other outlets for its hog producers.
With Madison being the farthest west of the six Tyson pork processing plants, it is difficult now to find another outlet, Neff said.