Some positive COVID-19 tests from employees at the Madison pork processing plant have some people wondering about the plant’s current operations, given the situation of other meat processors.
“We have confirmed cases of team members at some of our U.S. locations. We do have confirmed cases of team members who work at our Madison pork plant,” said Liz Croston, manager of communications of Tyson Fresh Meats from Dakota Dunes, S.D.
“For the privacy of our team members, we are not disclosing the number of confirmed cases associated with a plant,” Croston said in a written email response to the Daily News on Sunday.
She said the company is taking measures to protect its team members. That includes people wearing a face cover when around others when it began to be recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
“With our recent supply of face coverings arriving and the CDC’s altered guidance, we’re now requiring all team members to wear face covers in all Tyson Foods facilities — plants, feed mills, cold storages and offices,” she said.
The company also is checking workers' temperatures as they arrive at the facility.
“We’re mandating and providing face coverings and have initiated additional cleaning. We’ve implemented social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers and providing more breakroom space. We relaxed our attendance policy in March to encourage workers to stay at home when they’re sick. We’ve also been educating team members on COVID-19, including the importance of following CDC guidelines away from work,” Croston said.
“When we learn an employee has experienced symptoms and tested positive, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work,” she said. “We also affirmatively notify anyone who has been in close contact with the positive team member.”
A representative of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department indicated that she believes there are six employees at the Madison plant who have tested positive.
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning is among those concerned about the Madison plant’s operations. Moenning said Sunday that a post he shared on social media is all he would like to say at this time.
“This is worth our full attention. Two weeks ago, there were 10 confirmed cases at the JBS Swift meatpacking facility in Grand Island. Today, there are 425 confirmed cases in the (Grand Island) area and counting. Let's learn from the lessons of (Grand Island) and Smithfield in Sioux Falls (S.D.). Decisive action on behalf of these corporations to protect their workers, and their workers' families and neighbors can make all the difference.
“I'm hopeful that Tyson, in fact, takes this seriously. For a corporation that's profited millions off the work of area laborers & suppliers for decades, we should expect the utmost in transparency & action rooted in abundance of caution for workers' safety and that of their families and neighbors.
“We hope Tyson Brand corporate in Arkansas is listening. The families and businesses of northeast NE have been enduring hardship for weeks to keep ourselves safe from outbreak (and we've been succeeding, with one of the lowest incidence rates in the state); it would be a profound shame, to say the least, if this development, left unabated, jeopardizes the health of the vulnerable in our communities and knocks us off a timeline that provides everyone hope for gradual reopenings.”