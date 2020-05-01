As testing of workers continues, the Tyson pork processing plant in Madison plans reduced operations Friday and Saturday.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department has grown again, as has the outbreak at the Tyson plant. The total number of cases in the ELVPHD district now sits at 146. The Tyson outbreak has 96 confirmed cases, the health department said in a Facebook post.
Morgan Watchous of Tyson communications, issued the following statement Friday morning to the Daily News in regard to the possibility of deep cleaning of the company’s Madison plant — with operations pausing temporarily.
“We are working with the Nebraska National Guard, state and county health officials, along with our facility operations team, to make timely decisions about operations. Our Madison, Nebraska, pork plant will be running at reduced operations on Friday and Saturday, to complete testing of our workforce.”