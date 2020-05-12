Tyson Foods and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department announced Tuesday that 212 of the 1,467 workers at the Madison Tyson plant tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those 212, 112 were identified through mass testing and 100 through local health care providers, according to a press release from Tyson.
Of those tested, 74 did not show any symptoms of the virus and otherwise would not have been identified as having the virus, Tyson said..
Those who test positive receive paid leave. Most of the workers identified by local health care providers are considered to be recovered.
The Madison plant has resumed limited production after being closed for cleaning from May 1 to May 4. It was during this time that the mass testing took place.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we appreciate the collaboration and support of Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department as we provided testing and took steps to complement our existing prevention efforts,” said Tom Brower, senior vice president of health and safety for Tyson Foods. “As we learn more about this virus, we continue to do everything we can to protect our team members and ensure they feel safe and secure when they come to work.
"We’re proud of our Tyson team members and are supporting them with the most up-to-date information and resources to take care of their health.”
Gina Uhing, health director of the ELVPHD, said Tyson did well in identifying and containing the virus at the Madison plant.
“Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department would like to applaud Tyson on the early identification and containment of positive COVID-19 cases at its Madison plant,” Uhing said. “Tyson’s careful attention and adherence to internal prevention policies and procedures within the plant, as well as its aggressive testing and containment activities, played a significant role in the low overall infection rate among its team members.”