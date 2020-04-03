People aren’t themselves when they are hungry.
And thanks to the generosity of Tyson Foods and some strong backs and the Norfolk Family YMCA, more than 18 tons of chicken products are going to help people who need it most.
The Norfolk Family YMCA parking lot served Thursday as a pick-up site for nonprofits from Northeast Nebraska for the 37,000 pounds of chicken.
Labor came from both Tyson and YMCA employees, who loaded a steady stream of pickups and vans from nonprofits arriving at scheduled times Thursday.
“There’s chicken breasts, chicken fritters, chicken wings,” said Sandra Martinez, community liaison from Tyson Foods in Madison. “It’s just basic chicken.”
Martinez said the chicken came from the Tyson corporation in a semi-trailer. There was at least one school, food pantries, the Salvation Army, Norfolk Rescue Mission and others who were getting the chicken Thursday.
“We did this last year, too,” Martinez said. “It was actually about the same time when we had all the floods.”
This year’s donation was prompted by the COVID-19 epidemic. Depending on the need in the future, Tyson may donate more meat later this spring, Martinez said.
“Right now, people are out of school and they are eating at home. Some people lost their jobs. People are going through a lot and are going to be asking for help. We’re trying to help the food pantries, some schools and the mission and everyone so they have food,” she said.
In addition, some who were unemployed were contacted through agencies and invited to pick up meat. Tyson and the YMCA called around to see who might be in need.
And once word got out, those people contacted others about the food. By the afternoon, people were backed up from the YMCA to Burger King. Around 3 p.m. Thursday, all the chicken was gone.
Randy Hagedorn, executive director of the Norfolk Family YMCA, said the local YMCA saw that the South Sioux City YMCA assisted with a similar event and decided it could assist with an event in Norfolk.
Hagedorn then contacted a Tyson representative, and they made arrangements to make it happen.
With the local YMCA closed because of COVID-19, this was a good time to do it because the parking lots were empty.
“It has worked out really well. We have the space. We have the employees, and we have a great relationship with Tyson Foods,” Hagedorn said. “They have been a great Y supporter, and we just want to give back to them and the community for what they’ve done.”