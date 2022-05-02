Incumbent Andrew McCarthy of the Norfolk City Council faces two challengers in his bid to retain his Ward 4 seat.
Candidates Zach Steiner and Michele Sanchez are competing against McCarthy, with the top two advancing to the general election in November in the officially nonpartisan race.
McCarthy said he is running again because he plans to raise his family in Norfolk and wants to continue his active role in making sure Norfolk is a great place for families to live, businesses to grow and to provide for new opportunities.
“I am seeking your support to continue my commitment of improving the quality of life in Norfolk, investing appropriately in infrastructure and ensuring the continued growth of both the business community and private citizens,” McCarthy said.
Steiner said he has not held public office before. But he has learned that it is everyone’s duty as a member of the community to get involved.
“We can no longer sit back and think, ‘Someone else will take care of it.’ If we want to see Norfolk grow in a way that is supported through long-term, common-sense planning, while taking in feedback and listening to the concerns from all of its citizens, then we need to be involved,” Steiner said.
Sanchez said she had run previously and decided to do so again.
“I believe in our Second Amendment, and I believe in our Constitution of the United States. I wanted to make a difference in our community, and we have a set of rules and guidelines that need to be followed. And I support listening to my fellow townspeople,” Sanchez said.
In a previous bid for the council, she offered the following information about her decision to run.
“I am worth supporting because I am someone who likes to listen, and I am a person that likes to try and make good changes,” she said. “I am a hard worker, and I don’t like to miss any days of work. I am dependable, and I try to make good choices.”
McCarthy said his top priorities include improving traffic flow through Norfolk. How stop signals work at different times of the day is a priority, allowing people traveling through Norfolk at low-density times to save time, as well as vehicle wear and tear when possible.
“I would like to continue to support the street division of Norfolk with the tools they need to provide the citizens of Norfolk with well-maintained streets,” McCarthy said. “After visiting with streets division manager Will Elwell and touring the Norfolk Streets Division, I have a newfound appreciation for all those folks do and how much responsibility they encounter over the year.”
Another important growth aspect McCarthy identified is the water treatment plant. He wants to make sure Chad Roberts, the water treatment plant supervisor, can continue to receive the correct aid from the city.
“Lastly, with the growing need of the Norfolk Fire Department and Norfolk Police Department, I want to resume the push for increased public safety measures, advanced technology and support the expanded need for more firefighters and police officers,” McCarthy said.
Steiner said he would take seriously all the concerns of citizens.
“I’m not a politician. I’m not well connected. I have no agenda to push. I can’t promise to fix everything, but I will promise to listen, take action where needed and to try to let my ‘yes’ mean ‘yes’ and my ‘no’ to be ‘no.’ Common sense and hard work still matter,” Steiner said.
Sanchez said she also takes seriously the concerns of the people.
“I am a Republican, and I support our freedoms,” she said.
Andrew McCarthy
Norfolk City Council Ward 4
EDUCATION: Norfolk Catholic graduate, Northeast Community College degree in business management, concentration in marketing.
BACKGROUND: CEO, owner and operator of District Hospitality. After working 10 years as general manager of Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar, opened District Tap and Table in downtown Norfolk in 2019. In late 2021, purchased and reopened under new management the Office Bar downtown. In December 2021, after nearly a year of construction and obstacles, opened District Event Center, 218 W. Norfolk Ave. Belongs to many organizations and boards, including Riverfront Overlay District Review Board, Elkhorn Valley Museum Board, Lions Club, Norfolk Public Health and Safety, Emergency Services subcommittee, Norfolk Police and Procedures subcommittee, Downtown Norfolk Association member.
FAMILY: Wife, Brenda; Children, Manny, 12; Theo, 3; and Evelyn, 8 months.
Zach Steiner
Norfolk City Council Ward 4
EDUCATION: Norfolk High School graduate, attended Northeast Community College.
BACKGROUND: Business owner, which has taught him three things: 1. Team members do not work for him; he works for them. 2. If you say you are going to do something, do it. 3. Always put your people before your profits. If you take care of them, they will take care of you. Active member of Harvest Church, serves as Cubmaster of Pack 124.
FAMILY: Wife, Kayla; raising a beautiful, growing family.
Michele Sanchez
Norfolk City Council Ward 4
EDUCATION: Southeast Community College graduate, associate degree in long-term health care administration.
BACKGROUND: Works in long-term care and have 15-plus years experience. Before moving to Norfolk in 1991, lived in Rapid City, South Dakota.
FAMILY: Mother and grandmother.