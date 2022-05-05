Two men from Howells and another man from Clarkson are seeking to fill a seat on the Lower Elkhorn NRD Board in Subdistrict 6.
Incumbent Dennis Schultz of Wisner is not seeking reelection and has been on the board since 2010.
David Gustin of Clarkson, Chuck Hamernik of Clarkson and Mark Burenheide of Howells are seeking the four-year term. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.
The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District serves the people in all or parts of 15 counties in Northeast Nebraska and is governed by a 15-member board.
Gustin said he had not held elective office before and was motivated to run to keep the area safe.
“I want to keep our country life one of joy and productivity,” he said. “Our area needs to be safe and productive. As a candidate, I will listen to all sides and make an informed decision.”
Hamernik, who previously served as mayor of Clarkson, said he believes he can contribute to the discussions.
“I think I can bring a broad perspective to the LENRD board, having spent years working with landowners, engineers, LENRD, NDEQ, NDOR and the Corps of Engineers,” Hamernik said.
Burenheide said after growing up north of Howells and attending school there, he knew he wanted to come back to his hometown after college.
“I am running to be on the board of directors for the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District to give our area representation in the choices and decisions being made for our area, as most other candidates are from the northern region of our district,” Burenheide said. “Candidates from other areas do not have a personal stake in these decisions, which can lead to unwanted outcomes in our area.”
As an example, Burenheide said the Maple Creek watershed project had become a large issue in the past year, and he believes there needs to be local representation on the LENRD board to help aid in the process and decision making while the study continues and upon completion.
“I am a candidate worth supporting because I am an honest, hard-working, family-oriented man who truly understands the importance of not only how our small, close-knit towns operate in our area, but also am someone who cares for our environment and understands how important our natural resources are to our existence,” Burenheide said. “I support landowners’ rights and will always be up-front and honest to the public about the goings-on of this board.”
Mark Burenheide
Howells
Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 6
EDUCATION: Northeast Community College, electrical degree, 2009.
BACKGROUND: Works for Hegemann Electric in Howells since Northeast graduation; has served on Howells Volunteer Fire Department since January 2010, serving as secretary. Outside of regular job, raises sheep and farms a small amount of land.
FAMILY: Wife, two children; expecting third child later this year.
David Gustin
Clarkson
Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 6
BACKGROUND: Farms with corn, soybeans, alfalfa and a 50-head cow/calf herd. The home place has been in the family since 1876. In 1985, was given conservation award from Lower Elkhorn NRD. Member of Pheasants Forever for 36 years.
FAMILY: Wife, Doris; a son, Stephen, attends UNO.
Chuck Hamernik
Clarkson
Lower Elkhorn NRD Subdistrict 6
EDUCATION: Attended Wayne State College for two years, studying business and accounting.
BACKGROUND: Part-owner of Bluebird Nursery in Clarkson. Member of Clarkson Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad for 43 years, an EMT since 1979; president of the Clarkson Rodeo Association since inception; president of the Clarkson Community Opera House Foundation since inception; secretary of the Club 91 Players Board. Previously was a member of the Clarkson City Council for 10 years, before serving as mayor of Clarkson for 22-plus years.
FAMILY: Wife, Pam; Sons, Caleb and Christian; Stepdaughter, McKenzie.