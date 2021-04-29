HUMPHREY — The fate of Humphrey Public School was a recurring theme Sunday night in the second meeting of a proposed cooperative between St. Francis and Lindsay Holy Family.
The meeting, moved to the Humphrey Community Center because of the conference art show at St. Francis, drew in excess of 300 people.
After hearing from Jennifer Dunn, St. Francis principal, on how the Catholic school system works, and Andy Bishop, Holy Family principal, on the growing teacher shortage, the Rev. Eric Olsen addressed those in attendance before allowing them to huddle and come up with questions for him.
Many of the questions dealt with Humphrey Public — how the three schools could work together; what if it pulled back some of its resources, such as transportation; and what would happen to its ability to field sports teams without Holy Family.
The first question asked if the co-op proceeds, how they would handle the “hard feelings of Humphrey Public?”
“This is going to be a very difficult chore because I think there are going to be significant hard feelings. One thing I would like to see is … having more parish-type of activities between Humphrey Public and St. Francis,” Olsen said.
He suggested a baccalaureate Mass.
Another asked if teachers could be shared, but sports left out of the co-op, and Olsen said that could be discussed, and the schools currently do share teachers.
Olsen was asked if the co-op decision would come before the May 1 student transfer deadline, and he said nothing would be decided before May 1. Later he said after Sunday’s meeting, there would be a two-week moratorium on the issue. He told the crowd to not contact him or board members about the co-op because they needed to take time away from the issue.
He was asked his definition of evangelism and said there was no easy answer but one way to inspire Christ in people is to preach and talk about Christ.
One person asked if Humphrey Public takes away the bus service it provides for St. Francis, how will the school pay for transportation?
“That’ll be very difficult if it happens, but we’re very resourceful, we’ll figure it out,” Olsen said.
He was asked if he had spoken to the five students who transferred from Holy Family to Humphrey Public, and he had not but said he should have to gain an understanding into the matter.
It was asked what would happen to the Humphrey Public athletic program if the co-op moves forward and it cannot field teams because of low numbers.
Olsen said he was sensitive to that, but “I have enough administrative duties at St. Francis and Holy Family, and I would do whatever I can to be able to help that, but I don’t know what the answer is.”
Olsen had spoken at both meetings about the Catholic culture and was asked where his concerns came from.
“It is shocking the number of people who go to Catholic schools who don’t end up practicing their faith. This is something that really drove me to the priesthood. We need to do something about that, and we can’t do that without the co-op.”
Whether St. Francis would be able to use the football field and other resources provided by Humphrey Public was questioned, and Olsen said he hoped so, but that would be a Humphrey Public decision.
“Humphrey Public has talked about wanting to do what’s best for the kids, and if they want to do what’s best for them, they will make that decision.”
Olsen said he hoped they could continue to work with Humphrey Public to share teachers.
As for the timeline that would have the co-op beginning in the spring of 2022, Olsen said that is “95% off the table.”
Olsen was asked about how the final decision would come about, and he said, “One thing that maybe is a little unclear with the whole process is ultimately, it comes down to me making the final decision, but I’d be a fool to go against a majority of the people.”
He said the parish council was asked if it supported the co-op and five said they supported and one abstained.
Dunn opened the meeting by explaining the difference between the public and Catholic school administration function.
She said Olsen is president of St. Francis and Holy Family and answers to the Archdiocese of Omaha, while Greg Sjuts is superintendent of Humphrey Public and has a board of education.
A Catholic school has an advisory board, which advises the president and principals.
Olsen is president of two schools and in charge of four parishes.
Bishop, as he did in last week’s meeting at Lindsay Holy Family, spoke about the growing teacher shortage.
“It doesn’t pay the best, so there are other avenues for students to go into, rather than education, in particular Catholic education,” he said.
Bishop said there are also other duties, including serving on committees, coaching and now taking crisis training.
He said the number of applicants has been dwindling, so people should “praise teachers and lift them up.”