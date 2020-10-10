Two locals are running for a seat on the Northeast Community College board of governors in the upcoming fall election.
Incumbent Jeff Scherer of Beemer and Timothy Miller of Norfolk are part of the only contested race for the member at-large spot on the board.
The five district positions for the upcoming term are all uncontested. They include Donovan Ellis for District 1; Nicole Sedlacek for District 2; Arlan Kuehn for District 3; Gene Willers for District 4; and Dirk Petersen for District 5.
SCHERER is running for reelection after first serving the board of governors in 2015 to fill a vacancy. In 2016, he was officially elected and is now seeking a second term.
“I have been honored to serve the people in (our) 20-county area and would love to have the opportunity to continue to do so for another four years,” he said.
Scherer’s past experience includes serving on several boards and committees over the years, including the Northeast Community College Foundation board since 2011; Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry Board of Directors and Nebraska Advanced Manufacturing Coalition.
Three crucial issues Scherer wants to focus on include property taxes, a trained workforce and broadband availability. He said property taxes would continue to be an issue for Northeast Nebraska until the funding formula could be addressed.
Scherer credits his background in economic development in his goal of increasing the area’s trained and available workforce.
“It is very important to every community across Northeast and North Central Nebraska, and for every community in the state, to do their very best to recruit and retain their people,” he said. “We truly need an ‘inward migration’ to solve a lot of issues. While it is always great to see the world, we need to remind our young people how important their home area is and do our best to keep them close or get them to consider moving back when the time comes to raise a family.”
COVID-19 inspired his goal of increasing broadband availability, he said. The pandemic unearthed the problem of accessibility of broadband in rural parts of the board of governors’ service area.
MILLER said he’s running for the member at-large seat on the board of governors to help shape the future of Northeast.
Throughout its history, the community college has withstood multiple economic and technological challenges, from the farm crisis of the 1980s to COVID-19, he said.
“Whenever Northeast was faced with these challenges, I felt a sense of duty to assist in any way I could,” he said. “It has never been my instinct to watch passively while others are struggling, and that sense of duty and responsibility continues today.”
Miller also wants to address the out-migration of Northeast Nebraska, he said. One of his goals is to promote and develop educational, cultural and business opportunities that encourage growth and retention in rural communities.
“To meet these challenges, Northeast Community College will need to be flexible and adaptive in ways that are uniquely challenging to higher education,” he said. “The role of the board is to provide guidance and oversight to meet these challenges. As a member and contributing voice on the Northeast board, my background in both education and technology will serve all those needs.”