First responders were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Channel Road in eastern Norfolk Wednesday night.

The Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday along northbound Channel Road. The crash occurred about a quarter of a mile south of the Highway 35-Channel Road junction near the Amberwood apartment complex.

A silver Nissan sedan with significant rear-end damage could be seen at rest in the ditch east of the roadway. A black Mazda sedan with significant front-end damage came to rest slightly east of the roadway, about 30 yards north of the Nissan.

A large amount of debris could be seen both on the roadway and in the ditch near both vehicles. The Nissan had Burt County license plates, and the Mazda had Madison County plates.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. It was unknown if the occupants of either vehicle were transported to the hospital, but an ambulance could be seen leaving the scene shortly after arriving.

A nearby resident said he was in the shower when he heard a loud “thud,” which he thought was “kids causing a raucous.” The man said he looked outside and saw police in the area and assumed it was a traffic stop, but he said he noticed the damaged vehicles shortly thereafter.

The Daily News will provide updates as they are made available.

