An accident shut down parts of Highway 275 Wednesday morning and left at least one person injured.
According to witnesses on scene, the accident occurred when a white truck tried to cross Highway 275 at the intersection with Center Drive.
The truck hit another vehicle traveling on the highway. The second vehicle was a truck belonging to a farrier company, and the collision left horseshoes strewn across the intersection until cleanup crews arrived.
According to officers on scene, at least one person was transported to Faith Regional Health Services.
The highway was fully open to traffic again shortly after 11 a.m.