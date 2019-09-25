Two-vehicle accident near Eldorado Hills

A two-vehicle accident Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m. on West Benjamin Avenue near Eldorado Hills Golf Course led to a child being transported by medical helicopter.
According to the Norfolk Police Division, a vehicle driven by Melanie Lynch, 39, of Norfolk was westbound on Benjamin Avenue when a car in front of her slowed and signaled to turn left. Lynch did not stop in time and swerved to the left into oncoming traffic to avoid colliding with the slowing vehicle.
Lynch collided with a driver in the eastbound lane, Jaci Bruhn, 39, of Stanton, and both vehicles ran off of the road and came to a stop in the south ditch. Both vehicles were totaled, and Lynch was cited for negligent driving.
A child passenger in Lynch’s vehicle was restrained in a car seat; however, upon inspection, the car seat was not secured. The child was life-flighted to Omaha for severe injuries.