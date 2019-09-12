A two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of Highway 12 and the 14A spur in Cedar County led to the death of a Fordyce man.
Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda said a Ford Edge driven by Kristopher Arens, 48, of Fordyce failed to yield to an eastbound Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Jonathan Kelly, 61, of Livingston, Montana.
Arens, the sole occupant of his vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, Koranda said.
Kelly, also the sole occupant of his vehicle, was treated and released at the Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Fordyce Fire, Hartington Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Game and Parks and the Nebraska Department of Roads assisted at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.