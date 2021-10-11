A three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue on Monday afternoon resulted in two people being transported to the hospital.
The accident involved a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, a white Chevrolet Colorado and a white Chevrolet sedan. Traffic has been slowed going east out of Norfolk onto Highway 35, with westbound traffic being redirected to the N-35 Frontage Road.
Lt. Bob Nelson with the Norfolk Fire Division said at least one occupant was in each vehicle, and two people were transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with nonlife threatening injuries. All three vehicles are considered totaled.
The call came about 4:50 p.m., with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk Fire & Rescue all responding.
More details are expected to be available later.