13th and Omaha accident

EMERGENCY PERSONNEL responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue Wednesday night. 

 Austin Svehla/Daily News

Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Wednesday night.

About 9 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the intersection of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue for a multiple-vehicle accident. 

At least two vehicles could be seen in the middle of the intersection, one of which had significant front-end damage. Two patients could be seen being placed into an ambulance that later left the scene for Faith Regional Health Services. 

Traffic at the scene was being directed by police, and at least one of the vehicles was being towed. 

